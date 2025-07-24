India, UK united that there can be no place for double standards in fight against terrorism: PM Modi

London [UK] July 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India and the UK are united in their view that there can be no place for double standards in the fight against terrorism and that forces with extremist ideologies must not be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms

In his remarks at a press statement with British PM Keir Starmer, PM Modi said those who undermine democracy should be held accountable.

"We thank the Prime Minister and his government for strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We are united in the belief that there is no place for double standards in the fight against terrorism. We also agree that the forces which espouse extremist ideologies should not be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms," he said

"Those who misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy itself must be held to account. Our security agencies will continue to enhance cooperation and coordination on matters such as the extradition of economic offenders," he added.

The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the situation in West Asia and emphasised the importance of the restoration of peace.

"We have continued to exchange views on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the situation in West Asia. We support early restoration of peace and stability, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is essential. Today's era demands development, not expansionism," he said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who addressed a press conference on PM Modi's visit to UK, said that both the leaders expressed a commitment to strengthening the global fight against terrorism.

"The leaders also had the opportunity to discuss at some length the menace of terrorism. Prime Minister Modi thanked UK PM Keir Starmer for the strong support and solidarity extended by the United Kingdom to the people of India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. Both leaders expressed a commitment to strengthening the global fight against terrorism. It was noted that extremism and radicalisation pose a threat to both societies and that there is a need to further enhance bilateral collaboration and cooperation to deal with these scourges of terrorism, extremism and radicalization," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also sought the UK's cooperation to bring to justice economic offenders and fugitives from Indian law.

India had hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK early on May 7 under Operation Sindoor in response to Pahalgam terror attack. India repelled subsequent Pakistani military aggression and pounded its airbases.

