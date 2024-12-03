India underlines efforts on land restoration, drought resilience at CoP16

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 3 : Union Minister for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Monday outlined India's efforts to address land degradation and desertification, aligning with the objectives of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

While delivering India's statement during the Ministerial Dialogue on Drought Resilience at CoP16 of the UNCCD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the minister described India's journey in combating land degradation and desertification.

"Our journey represents a transformative narration of commitment, innovation, and sustainable development. From global recognition of land degradation as a critical environmental challenge at CoP 5 to emphasising community-driven land restoration at CoP 10, and thereafter the recognition of land restoration as a critical climate change strategy at CoP 14, to the global commitment to restore degraded lands at CoP 15, we have all been equal partners in this journey," he said.

Yadav pointed to the link between desertification and poverty, stating that India recognised land degradation as a socio-economic issue and recalled India's presidency at CoP 14, during which the country committed to restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

"Recognising the inextricable link between desertification and poverty during CoP at Geneva, India too realised that land degradation was not just an environmental issue but a critical socio-economic challenge. It was during India's presidency at COP 14, under the dynamic and inspiring leadership of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that it became a pivotal moment in our journey where we proudly presented our commitment to restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 and announced the setting up of a Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Land Management in India to promote a scientific approach towards land degradation issues and to help share India's expertise with other countries," he stated.

Yadav expressed pride in India maintaining its track record of delivering on its promises and mentioned that the Centre of Excellence had already been established, taking several initiatives for capacity building, formulation, and implementation of technology-based strategies for the restoration of degraded lands.

Further, the minister noted that at the CoP 15 in Abidjan, India emphasised the role of land restoration as a strategy for job creation and climate change adaptation and that India also supported the G-20's goal to plant 1 trillion trees by 2030, thereby creating carbon sinks.

Underscoring how strong leadership translates into strong nations committed to proactive actions, Yadav informed that India had transitioned from reactive drought responses to proactive, sustainable strategies centred on preparedness and prevention.

"Our institutions, like the Indian Space Research Organisation and National Remote Sensing Centre, provide drought vulnerability assessments, real-time monitoring, and early warnings, enabling informed decision-making. Our robust space programme provides a platform for other countries to benefit in their own efforts to counter drought," he said.

Yadav continued by stating that India understands the importance of land, water, rainfall, and the effects of climate change on agriculture and livelihoods. He highlighted several programs initiated to enhance resilience and recovery.

He added that soil health cards had been issued to farmers, enabling them to engage in sustainable agricultural practices and improve and sustain soil health. Priority had also been given to organic farming.

He stated that by addressing challenges such as food security and climate change, India had been creating green jobs and enhancing rural prosperity while building drought resilience.

Yadav concluded by pledging to restore degraded lands, enhance livelihoods, protect fragile ecosystems, and align actions with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Yadav also held a bilateral meeting with the ministers of Saudi Arabia and Kenya on the sidelines of CoP 16, where matters related to sustainable development and other mutual interests were discussed.

