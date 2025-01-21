India, US can strengthen ties in healthcare security and affordability: Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance Secretary General

New Delhi [India], January 21 : As the US remains the top market for the Indian pharmaceutical industry, experts in India are now expecting opportunities for collaboration in healthcare security and affordability following the new US administration under President Donald Trump, stated Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.

Jain said, "The relationship between India and the US has been growing from strength to strength over the years. Healthcare security and affordability are key priorities for the new Trump Administration. India and the US have an opportunity to collaborate in these areas to advance the healthcare agenda."

He also stated,"Together, India and the US recognize the importance of building a resilient and diversified pharma supply chain. India has already implemented the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for active pharmaceutical ingredients, and early results are promising. A synergistic effort from both countries can accelerate this initiative, strengthening self-reliance and enhancing healthcare security. As a supplier of quality-assured medicines, India plays a vital role in meeting the needs of the US and the global market."

He further added that more opportunities can be explored in pharmaceutical research, development, and manufacturing. "Healthcare can serve as a cornerstone of this partnership and will help to explore opportunities for cooperation in pharmaceutical research, development, and manufacturing, and to address common challenges in healthcare, including supply chain resilience and security".

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar also posted on X that India has established itself as a reliable supplier of essential medicines and is capable of filling the gap in unmet medical demand. "Ascending to the world map, #India has established itself as a reliable supplier of essential medicines. Taking the lead in manufacturing and exports of generic medicines, I am confident that India can fill the gap in unmet medical demand wherever visible," Mazumdar's X post read.

