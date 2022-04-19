India, Vietnam working with ASEAN towards rules-based Indo-Pacific region: Om Birla

An Indian parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam on a three-day visit here on Tuesday and held bilateral meetings with several high-level leaders of the country.

Birla held bilateral meetings with President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chairman of National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue.

In his meeting with the President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Birla noted that the bilateral relationship between the two countries had transformed into a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" in 2016 and a joint vision for peace and prosperity was adopted by Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in 2021, an official statement said.

Birla mentioned that the comprehensive strategic partnership includes political ties, trade and investment treaties, energy cooperation, development partnership, and defence and security cooperation.

Birla also noted that India and Vietnam have a long tradition of mutual cooperation in challenging global circumstances. He expressed happiness that the two nations have helped each other in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Birla further said that economic relations between India and Vietnam have gained momentum over the years. He added that despite the disruption caused by the COVID pandemic, bilateral trade between the two countries stood at over USD 13 billion last year.

Birla also mentioned that the defence partnership between the two countries, which has grown significantly based on common interests, has expanded into new areas including defence industrial and technical cooperation. He hoped that the strong bilateral defence cooperation between India and Vietnam will contribute to international peace, regional security and prosperity.

Later in the day, Birla called on Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh and held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral matters. Speaking about economic and trade cooperation, Birla said that Indian investors have a keen interest in Vietnam and urged the Prime Minister to create favourable conditions for them in order to encourage more investment.

Birla noted that India and Vietnam have cooperated with each other in taking up global issues as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC). He added that the two countries have been working closely with ASEAN towards a free, open, peaceful, prosperous, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. He further remarked that peace and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region have increased through the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN's Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

Earlier in the day, Birla was welcomed in a traditional ceremony at the Nation Assembly of Vietnam where he held a bilateral meeting with Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman of the Nation Assembly.

Emphasizing regular bilateral parliamentary exchanges, Birla observed that regular visits between countries provide opportunities to share views and strengthen legislative cooperation.

He announced that for this purpose, the India-Vietnam Friendship Group is being formed to provide a new dimension to the mutual relations between the Parliaments of the two countries through regular mutual exchange.

During the three-day visit to Vietnam, Birla will also lay a wreath at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and will meet the Party Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City, Ngyuen Van Nen. He will also attend a community-cum business event in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday.

The delegation accompanying the Lok Sabha speaker consists of MPs CP Joshi, Riti Pathak, Rahul Ramesh Shewale, Rajani Patil, Harnath Singh Yadav, Mitesh Rameshbhai Patel, and Lok Sabha Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

