India was and is an important stakeholder in Afghanistan, this will not change: NSA Doval at Regional Security Conference

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, while taking part in the 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Dushanbe on Friday, highlighted that India was and is an important stakeholder in Afghanistan and asserted that "nothing can change this."

Following the 3rd Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan held in New Delhi in November 2021, the National Security Advisors of Tajikistan, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and China took part in the regional security dialogue on Afghanistan in Dushanbe.

Taking forward the spirit encapsulated in the Delhi Declaration, the NSAs discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the region. The NSAs highlighted the need to find constructive ways to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan and combat risks from terrorism emanating from the region.

"India was and is an important stakeholder in Afghanistan. Special relationship with the people of Afghanistan over centuries will guide India's approach, nothing can change this," Doval added.

According to sources, NSA took the opportunity to meet his counterparts from Iran, Tajikistan, Russia and other partners in the Dialogue on the sidelines of the meeting.

Doval told his counterparts that the people of Afghanistan have a special place.

NSA Doval highlighted the need for representation of all sections of Afghan society including women and minorities so that the collective energies of the largest possible proportion of the Afghan population feel motivated to contribute to nation-building.

India has focused on infrastructure, connectivity and humanitarian assistance over the decades. After August 2021, India has already provided 17000 MT of Wheat out of a total commitment of 50000 MT, 500000 doses of Covaxin, 13 tons of essential life-saving medicines and winter clothing as well as 60 million doses of polio vaccine

NSA also reiterated India's position on the distribution of aid to all sections of society. He highlighted, "Assistance should be accessible to all, respect for all obligations under international humanitarian law should be ensured."

Emphasizing on the rights of women at the meet, Doval said, "Women and youth are critical for the future of any society. Provision of education to girls and employment to women and youth will ensure productivity and spur growth. It will also have a positive social impact including discouraging radical ideologies among youth."

( With inputs from ANI )

