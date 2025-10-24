India welcomes Gaza Peace Agreement; appreciates US, Egypt, and Qatar's roles

New York [US], October 24 : India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, on Thursday (local time) addressed the UNSC Open Debate on the Situation in the Middle East, emphasising India's commitment to lasting peace in the region.

He welcomed the Gaza Peace Agreement and appreciated the roles of the US, Egypt, and Qatar in forging it and also thanked Russia for convening the Open Debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

"Today's Open Debate comes in the backdrop of the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm el-Sheikh on 13 October 2025. India participated in the Summit, and we welcomed the signing of the landmark Peace Agreement. India hopes that the positive diplomatic momentum that has been generated will lead to lasting peace in the region. India would also like to place on record its appreciation for the United States, and especially President Donald Trump, for playing an instrumental role in forging the Agreement. India also commends the role of Egypt and Qatar towards achieving this end," said Harish.

Harish also said that India believes in resolving conflicts through talks. "India remains firm in its view that dialogue and diplomacy and the two-state solution are the means to achieve peace. The landmark initiative of the United States has generated diplomatic momentum towards peace, and all parties must adhere to their obligations. We also remain firmly opposed to any unilateral moves by parties concerned... India's position is firmly rooted in its consistent stance on the developments since 7 October 2023, as well as the overall Palestinian question," added the Indian envoy.

India has condemned terrorism; stressed there must be an end to destruction, despair and suffering of civilians and sought the immediate release of all hostages; held that humanitarian assistance must flow into Gaza in an unimpeded manner; and emphasised the need for a ceasefire. India envisions the Peace Agreement as an enabler and a catalyst in this regard.

He also said that India is committed to contributing to regional peace and stability. "Peace and calm on the Palestinian front have implications for the wider region. India stands for lasting peace in the entire Middle East. It is important for the Agreement to hold and the ceasefire to sustain, and for the parties to honour their respective commitments. Talks must continue, and there must be abiding faith in the efficacy of dialogue and diplomacy...," added Harish.

India supports a sovereign, independent Palestine living alongside Israel within secure borders.

"The short-term gains of the recent diplomatic outcomes must pave the way for medium to long-term political commitments and practical action on the ground towards the realisation of a Two-State solution. As India underscores its unwavering support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination, national independence, and sovereignty, the High-level Conference on the Implementation of the Two-State Solution at the UN on 22 September 2025 outlined the way forward... Since India recognised the State of Palestine in 1988, India has consistently advocated certain critical parameters - a sovereign, independent, viable State of Palestine, living side by side in peace and security with Israel, within secure and recognised borders...," said the Indian envoy.

India has provided over $170 million in aid, including 135 metric tons of medicines and supplies. "Aid is essential for rehabilitation and reconstruction. Palestinian people cannot rebuild their lives without the support of the international community... The total support by India to the Palestinian people is over USD 170 million, which includes projects worth USD 40 million in various stages of implementation... We have implemented human-centric projects bilaterally and also partnered with the UN and the Palestinian Authority in this regard. Over the last two years, India has provided relief assistance of nearly 135 metric tons of medicines and supplies. These initiatives must be coupled with the creation of economic frameworks and mechanisms that are conducive to social development, investment and employment," added Harish.

India stressed the safety of peacekeepers and supports Lebanon's sovereignty. As the second largest contributor to UNIFIL, India reiterates the importance of the safety and security of peacekeepers of this Mission. At a broader level, the peacekeepers serve a critical function for the UN, and they cannot become casualties of conflicts or escalations.

"India remains hopeful that the Lebanese Armed Forces will be equipped to discharge the entire spectrum of its responsibilities once the UNIFIL sunset clause becomes operational towards the end of 2026. The humanitarian situation in Yemen is a concern. Humanitarian assistance must be above politics. It must reach all civilians, irrespective of their affiliations and power structures. Immediate cessation of hostilities would catalyse these efforts," said Harish.

He also said that the safety and security of Indian nationals in Yemen are a priority, adding that humanitarian assistance should reach all civilians, and hostilities must cease in Yemen. "It is India's earnest desire to realise the vision of a stable and peaceful Middle East. Our views are guided by certain basic principles: all human beings have the right to lead normal lives; deprivation and indignity cannot be part of daily life; and civilians must not die in conflict. India stands fully ready to contribute to this endeavour...," added Harish.

India advocated a Syrian-led political process and supplied essential medicines. In ongoing developments in Syria, humanitarian challenges are an important dimension, and they must be addressed as a priority. India's commitment in this regard is also manifested in its supply of 5 metric tons of essential medicines to the friendly people of Syria as recently as July 2025. India continues to stress a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process. While taking positive note of the progressive normalisation of Syria's relations with its Arab neighbours, India also pledges its support to the regional efforts towards finding a long-term solution in Syria. Indian troops in UNDOF remained steadfast in executing their mandate even during extreme challenges experienced during the recent conflict, including the supreme sacrifice by Acting Force Commander Brigadier General Amitabh Jha in December 2024. India is the third largest contributor to this Mission...," said Harish.

