"India will become growth engine of the world": PM Modi in Kuwait

Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Kuwait on Saturday, stated that India of the future would be the hub of global development as well as the growth engine of the world.

While speaking at the "Hala Modi" community event at Kuwait's Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex, PM Modi highlighted India's rapid transformation in various fields, including technology, infrastructure, and sustainability.

"Today, India is the fifth-largest economy in the world. We lead the world in fintech and have the third-largest startup ecosystem globally. India is also the second-largest mobile manufacturing country in the world," PM Modi said.

"The India of the future will be the hub of the development of the world... it will be the growth engine of the world," he added.

He further stated that in the last decade, the length of the optical fibre laid by India was eight times the distance between the Moon and Earth.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted India's startups, which can offer immense opportunities for collaboration with nations like Kuwait, particularly in sectors like fintech, healthcare, smart cities, and green technology.

He also noted India's potential to become the skill capital of the world and stated that the nation was also ready to meet the global skill demand.

"Indian startups can create cutting-edge solutions for every need of Kuwait, from fintech to healthcare, smart cities to green technology. India's skilled youth can also give new strength to Kuwait's future journey. India today has the potential to become the skill capital of the world. Therefore, India has the capability to meet the skill demand of the world," PM Modi said.

Reflecting on the strong ties between India and Kuwait, PM Modi acknowledged the critical role played by the Indian diaspora in strengthening the relationship between the two nations. He also expressed gratitude to the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for inviting him after 43 years, marking the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in more than four decades.

"India-Kuwait relationship has been profoundly enriched by the Indian community, which plays a pivotal role in fostering the ties between the two nations," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further praised the hard work and achievements of the Indian community, noting that their contributions were widely recognised by both the Kuwaiti government and society. He also highlighted the Indian government's commitment to ensuring the welfare of Indian workers abroad, mentioning technology-driven initiatives such as the E-Migrate portal.

"Whenever I speak with the leadership of Kuwait, they praise the contributions of Indians working here. Kuwaiti citizens also hold a deep admiration for Indians because of your hard work, honesty, and skills. Today, India ranks first in the world for remittances. Much of this success can be attributed to dedicated individuals like you. Additionally, our fellow countrymen value and respect your contributions," PM Modi stated.

"Agreements are being established with various countries to ensure the welfare of Indians working abroad. You may have heard of e-Migrate. This platform brings together foreign companies and registered agents, providing effective manpower solutions," he added.

On the shared goals of India and Kuwait, the Prime Minister spoke about the alignment of their visions and stated that India was focused on innovation and Kuwait on striving to become a dynamic economy. He also touched upon the ongoing efforts to strengthen India's economy and emphasised the potential for new partnerships with Kuwait in areas of skill development and innovation.

"In the decades to come, we will become partners in our prosperity. Our goals aren't different! The people of Kuwait are building New Kuwait. The people of Bharat are working to build India into a developed nation by 2047. Through trade and innovation, Kuwait wants to become a dynamic economy. India is focusing on innovation and strengthening its economy. Both goals support each other," PM Modi stated.

PM Modi further invited the Indian diaspora to take part in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Maha Kumbh in India in January 2025, events aimed at further engaging with the global Indian community.

"The journey toward a developed India, or Viksit Bharat, cannot be completed without the active participation of the Indian diaspora. Therefore, I invite all of you to join in the spirit of Viksit Bharat! In January 2025, we will celebrate a month full of national festivals. From January 8th to 10th, Bhubaneswar will host the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, where people from around the world will visit India to commemorate this occasion," PM Modi stated.

PM Modi also reflected on the enduring cultural ties between India and Kuwait, noting that late veteran actor Dilip Kumar inaugurated the first Indian restaurant in Kuwait, and now he had been invited as a guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation of Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

On his arrival, PM Modi was received by Kuwait's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, along with the country's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and several other dignitaries.

Notably, Indian diaspora in Kuwait expressed a wave of excitement and enthusiasm ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the community event 'Hala Modi' at Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex.

