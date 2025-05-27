"India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail... Will strike precisely at terrorist hideouts": Sanjay Jha-led delegation in Singapore

Singapore City [Singapore], May 27 : The all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, during a meeting with Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, Sim Ann, emphasised India's firm stance against terrorism. Jha made it clear that India will give a fitting reply to any terrorist attack and will not tolerate nuclear blackmail.

Jha stressed that India is prepared to strike precisely and decisively at terrorist hideouts operating under the cover of nuclear threats. The delegation also sought Singapore's support in combating terrorism at international forums, reaffirming India's commitment to a strong and measured response to protect its security and sovereignty.

The High Commission of India in Singapore, in a press release on Tuesday, said, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Member of Parliament, Sanjay Kumar Jha, called on Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs today in Singapore. Sanjay Kumar Jha briefed the Singaporean side on India's stance on the events since the terror attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and the new normal in India's strategy against terrorism. He highlighted that this delegation brings representatives of different political parties together to convey India's united resolve against terrorism."

It added, "The delegation members conveyed that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was an attempt to disturb the trajectory of peace, development and normalcy in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Government of India deemed it essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22nd April terror attack be brought to justice. In response to this heinous act of terror, India launched Operation Sindoor, specifically targeted against the terrorist infrastructure. India's response was measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible."

The release further stated that the delegation members conveyed that Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in India's fight against terrorism.

"If there is a terrorist attack on India, India will give a fitting reply. India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail. India will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism," the release said.

The delegation members also requested Singapore's support in the fight against terrorism, particularly at multilateral fora like UN and FATF. As close friends and partners, India and Singapore will continue to work closely on regional and global issues, including on the issue of terrorism.

"Senior Minister of State Sim Ann conveyed that Singapore strongly condemns all acts of terrorism and stands with India against terrorism. She said that Singapore and India are close partners and will continue efforts to further strengthen bilateral cooperation," the release added.

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

