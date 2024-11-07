India-Zambia hold 6th Session of Joint Permanent Commission

Lusaka [Zambia], November 7 : Zambia Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe and Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External co-chaired the 6th Session of Zambia- India Joint Permanent Commission on November 6, in Lusaka.

Both leaders expressed appreciation for the growing momentum in bilateral relationships and re-affirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties for the benefit of the people of both countries.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the continued exchange of visits and underlined the importance of regular exchange at the political and official levels, including interactions within multilateral and plurilateral fora, including the UN. They further acknowledged the need to organise more events and programmes in each other's country to commemorate 60 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Zambia.

Both sides reviewed and discussed cooperation in the areas of Agriculture, Education, Science & Technology, Energy, Culture, Housing and Urban Development, Finance, Development Partnership, Training Scholarship and Capacity Building, Defence, Mines and Mineral Resources, Transport & Communications, Water Development and Sanitation, Disaster Management Healthcare, Cooperative & SMEs, and Consular issues. Both leaders underscored the need to realise the untapped potential in these important sectors of bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders highlighted the need to expand the existing cooperation in agriculture and agro-processing sector. This included the proposal by the Indian side about the gifting of 100 solar power irrigation pumps to Zambia as well as increasing cooperation in the small-scale irrigation area through private sector initiatives.

Both sides also acknowledged the growing scope of cooperation in this sector and the Zambian side highlighted the need to consider more ITEC slots for short-term training programmes for them.

India and Zambia also discussed the early commencement of the India- Zambia Technology Transfer Programme. Given the energy shortage in Zambia, both sides discussed ways to expedite the implementation of the proposal by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for setting up a 400 MW solar power plant in Zambia under the ISA- Programme. Indian side urged for an early conclusion of the tri-partite agreement between Zambia, NTPC and ISA.

Both sides also discussed technical cooperation in areas of new construction technologies and techniques in mass affordable housing, sharing innovative low-cost housing technologies, which are scalable and environmentally sustainable.

Indian and Zambian leaders appreciated the growing cooperation in the area of mines and mineral resources. Indian side offered support on training needs and sought specific investment proposals in the mining sector, particularly critical minerals. Both sides also reviewed Defence cooperation between the two countries and emphasised the need for an early constitution of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) to provide structured cooperation in this sector.

In the healthcare sector, both leaders discussed ways for an early conclusion of the proposal for recognition of Indian pharmacopoeia, which would help Zambia source quality medicines at an affordable price. Discussions on the establishment of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, including vaccines manufacturing plant, centre of excellence for health service delivery and capacity building and skills transfer.

The Indian side expressed concern over the ongoing drought situation in Zambia and underscored its pledge to provide material assistance to Zambia in the form of 2500 MT of maize, which is expected to reach soon. The Indian side conveyed that other grant proposals like gifting of five fire tenders, 500 sewing and 100 embroidery machines and medical equipment worth US$ 1 million are also under consideration by the Government of India.

Both leaders acknowledged that there was vast scope for improvement in trade between the two countries, including the need to diversify the trade basket for further expansion and more regular participation in each other's trade and business events. Both sides discussed the possibility of importing petroleum products from India to Zambia at competitive prices to strengthen its energy security.

Capacity building and training programmes remain an important dimension of the India- Zambia partnership. The need to expand capacity building to newer areas was also emphasised. Zambian sides expressed appreciation for the e-VBAB Programme (online education), which is being operated from a learning centre at Mulungushi University, Kabwe, which has benefitted more than 2000 Zambian students.

The Indian side invited Zambia to join the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA). The Indian side also welcomed the ratification of the ISA Framework Agreement by Zambia.

Both sides expressed appreciation for the successful and productive deliberations during the 6th Session of the Joint Permanent Commission. The Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest & Climate Change of India extended an invitation to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Zambia to lead the Zambian delegation to the 7th Session of the Joint Permanent Commission as per mutually convenient timeline in 2026 in New Delhi.

