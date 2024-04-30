Indian Air Force holds WASP, aims to raise understanding of modern warfare

New Delhi [India], April 30 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday attended Indian Air Force's No. 3 Warfare and Aerospace Strategy Programme (WASP), wherein the programme aimed at understanding the complexities of modern warfare and aerospace strategy.

The Indian Air Force shared a post on X, stating, "The Honourable Minister of External Affairs, @DrSJaishankar, interacted with the participants of IAF's No. 3 Warfare and Aerospace Strategy Programme (WASP) on 30 Apr 24. The programme aims at exposing the participants to key elements of comprehensive national power, developing critical thinking and cultivating an understanding of a "whole of government" approach."

Moreover, the course consisted of 14 officers from the IAF, two from the Indian Navy and one each from the Indian Army and Academia.

EAM spoke to participants on his book 'The India Way', adding that the discussion focused on current geopolitics and India's strategic choices.

"The participants benefitted immensely from an incisive and thought-provoking discussion with the honourable minister on his seminal book titled " The India Way: Strategies for an uncertain World"," the IAF said in their post.

In 2022, Jaishankar released the book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World.' He had presented the first copy of his book to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2024, Jaishankar released his second book "Why Bharat Matters."

