Indian Air Force’s Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes at Dubai Air Show 2025

A Tejas fighter jet aircraft crashed on Friday, November during a demonstration at Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday, November 21. Videos shared on X (formerly Twitter) show an Indian Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-made aircraft crashing at the local time 2.10 pm (UAE local time). After crashing, a thick black smoke was seen blowing out of the crash site at Al Maktoum International Airport.

It is not clear whether the pilot ejected or not. An official statement for the Indian Air Force is awaited. During the show, spectators, including families, watched in shock. Authorities have yet to release further details as emergency teams rushed to the scene.

"The Indian A Tejas of IAF has crashes in Dubai Air Show-25. Further details are being ascertained at the moment. Will give further details in some time," the Indian Air Force official told the Indian Express.

A clearer video of the Indian Air Force LCA Tejas before the crash has emerged and it appears to be a case of a misjudged manoeuvre by the aircrew.



Another clear video of the LCA Tejas flipping sharply and struggling to maintain balance in the air before the crash. The fighter jet appears to show a misjudged manoeuvre by the aircrew. According to information, the jet was performing aerobatics when it suddenly went down and burst into flames. There were no injuries reported on the ground, and emergency response teams quickly secured the site.