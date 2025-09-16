Indian Amb Naveen Srivastava calls on Nepal PM Karki, conveys PM Modi's congratulatory message

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 16 : The Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of the interim government of Nepal, Sushila Karki, at her office in Singha Durbar on Tuesday.

According to the post on X by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, Ambassador Srivastava conveyed a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Karki's appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Ambassador Srivastava also reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthening the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

"H. E. Mr. Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India, paid a courtesy call on Rt. Hon'ble Prime Minister Mrs. Sushila Karki at her office in Singha Durbar today. Ambassador Srivastava conveyed the congratulatory message from Hon. Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, to the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister on her appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal and expressed India's commitment to work together for further strengthening the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries," the Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Karki, Nepal's first female Chief Justice and now the first female Prime Minister, is backed by the Gen Z-led movement that has transformed the country's political landscape over the last few days.

She will hold the position till March 5, 2026, after which fresh elections will be held for the post, which will be chosen by the parliament that will be elected.

The protests on September 8, primarily led by Gen Z youth activists, were sparked by growing frustration over corruption, a lack of accountability, and the perceived failure of political elites, triggered by the Nepalese government's ban on social media.

The 73-year-old former Chief Justice of Nepal was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister on Friday after the widespread protests.

Her appointment as the interim PM came after the protesters collectively endorsed her name as their nominee for the interim position, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after the widespread protests.

Earlier on Monday, Nepal's interim cabinet expanded with the induction of three new ministers, who took the oath of office at Sital Niwas, the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Kathmandu.

Kulman Ghising, former executive director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, has been appointed to head the Ministry of Energy, Urban Development and Physical Infrastructure. Om Prakash Aryal, a noted lawyer, will take charge of the Ministry of Law and Home Affairs, while Rameshwor Khanal, Nepal's former finance secretary, will oversee the Ministry of Finance.

