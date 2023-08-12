Indian ambassador addresses Indian community ahead of Independence Day in Berlin 

Berlin [Germany], August 12 : Days before the 77th Independence Day of India, Indian Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni in Germany addressed a gathering of the Indian community in front of the Brandenburg gate in Berlin on Saturday.

The Indian embassy office in Germany informed about the event on the social media platform, ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter and said “#AmbHarishParvathaneni addressed the Indian community ahead of the Independence Day celebrations @ Brandenburg Gate organised by @IndccBerlin along with @eoiberlin @thetagorecentre. He emphasised the role of the Indian community in India’s progress and strengthening India-Germany ties.”

Indian Ambassador while addressing the gathering said, “Ties between Germany and India have become stronger and there is a huge contribution of the Indian community in this. I want to Thank you for this and I also hope that all of you will continue to contribute to strengthening Germany and India relations.”

In the video shared by the embassy, people were seen waving the Indian flag and a lot of people wearing traditional Indian attire.

Meanwhile, around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort on August 15.

As India completes 75 years of Independence this year, sarpanches from vibrant villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, fishermen, Shram yogis who helped build the Central Vista project in New Delhi, khadi sector workers, national award-winning school teachers, border roads organisation workers and those who helped and worked for the Amrit Sarovar projects and Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects, implemented in various parts of the country, have been invited along with their spouse to attend the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi this year, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in a release on Friday.

Two beneficiaries of ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme’ (PM-KISAN), from the state of Maharashtra, will witness the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Fifty (50) beneficiaries of the scheme, along with their families, are among around 1,800 persons who have been invited to listen to PM Modi’s address.“The initiative to invite people from all walks of life, across India, and be a part of the celebrations has been taken by the government in line with its vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’,” the ministry’s release said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, Delhi police have stepped up checks, and security measures across the National Capital, police officials said on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor