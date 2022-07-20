Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande meets Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka, July 20 Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande has called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence in Dhaka.

He met the Bangladesh Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Earlier, he delivered a lecture on India's security perspective at the Defence Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur, for students of the Armed Forces War Course and officers.

He also visited and interacted with the members of Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support and Operation Training, a premier institute of Bangladesh training peacekeepers for UN peace operations.

