Indian Army dominates cross fitness event at Khaan Quest 2025

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], June 18 : The Indian Army Contingent delivered a standout performance, blazing through the course with the fastest timing among all participating nations at Khaan Quest 2025, a multinational military exercise hosted in Mongolia.

From sandbag carries to tyre flips, every soldier gave it their all not just to win, but to enjoy the challenge, bond with fellow troops, and carry forward the spirit of joint training.

This remarkable feat once again reflected the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to excellence be it in operations or on the global stage of military diplomacy.

Exercise Khaan Quest 2025 is a multinational military exercise being hosted by Mongolia in Ulaanbaatar from June 14 to June 28.

The Indian contingent, comprising 40 personnel, is primarily represented by troops from a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment, along with members from other arms and services. Notably, the team includes one-woman officer and two women soldiers, reflecting the Indian Army's commitment to gender inclusivity.

The exercise marks the 22nd iteration of Khaan Quest, which began as a bilateral event between the United States and Mongolian Armed Forces in 2003 and evolved into a multinational peacekeeping exercise from 2006 onwards.

The previous edition was held in Mongolia from July 27 to August 9, 2024. The primary objective of Exercise Khaan Quest is to prepare the Indian Armed Forces for peacekeeping missions in a multinational environment, enhancing interoperability and military readiness under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The training will emphasise high levels of physical fitness, joint planning, and tactical drills. Participants will engage in practical exercises, including the establishment of static and mobile checkpoints, cordon and search operations, patrolling, evacuation of civilians from hostile areas, counter-improvised explosive device drills, combat first aid, and casualty evacuation.

The exercise is expected to facilitate the exchange of best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for joint operations among participating nations. It will also promote interoperability, camaraderie, and a spirit of cooperation among the soldiers involved.

The Indian Army's participation underscores its growing role in global peacekeeping efforts and its commitment to strengthening ties with international military forces.

