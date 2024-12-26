Indian Army, UNDOF offer condolences on Brigadier General Amitabh Jha's demise

New Delhi [India], December 26 : The Indian Army and the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) offered their condolences on the untimely passing of Brigadier General Amitabh Jha, who died due to health reasons on December 23.

At the time of his passing, Brigadier General Jha was serving as UNDOF's Deputy Force Commander.

Condolences were extended by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, and all ranks of the Indian Army.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army noted, "#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy express deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Brigadier Amitabh Jha due to medical reasons, who was deployed on a #UN Mission as Deputy Force Commander (DFC) in #UnitedNations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), Golan Heights. The officer was also the Acting Force Commander of the mission. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy express deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Brigadier Amitabh Jha due to medical reasons, who was deployed on a #UN Mission as Deputy Force Commander (DFC) in #UnitedNations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF),… pic.twitter.com/AaLZTgTFD8— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 24, 2024

The UNDOF also shared a message on X, saying, "UNDOF regrets to announce the untimely passing of its Deputy Force Commander, Brigadier General Amitabh Jha, on 23 December 2024. He recently served as Acting Force Commander of UNDOF in complex circumstances following the fall of the Assad government in Syria".

The post highlighted that Brigadier General Jha played a vital role in supporting the Mission's mandate to maintain the ceasefire between Israel and Syria and served with the highest dedication and professionalism in continually challenging circumstances. He was a respected leader who will be remembered for his service in United Nations peacekeeping, including in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) from 2005 to 2006.

UNDOF PRESS STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/70xhN1WUHv— UN Disengagement Observer Force (@UNDOF) December 25, 2024

"UNDOF's leadership and all of its personnel extend their deepest condolences to Brigadier General Jha's family, friends and colleagues. Despite this tragic loss, UNDOF remains committed to fulfilling its mandate," the post concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor