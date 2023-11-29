Indian, Australian armed forces undergo tactical exercises during AustraHind 2023

Canberra [Australia], November 29 : Indian and Australian armed forces on Wednesday underwent tactical exercises in multi-domain operations in urban and semi-urban terrain during the Joint Military Exercise AustraHind 2023 in Australia.

"The troops from Armed Forces of #India & #Australia undergoing tactical exercises in multi-domain operations in Urban & Semi-Urban terrain during the Joint Military Exercise #AustraHind_2023 in #Australia," the Indian Army wrote on 'X'.

The Indian Armed Forces contingent, comprising 81 personnel, recently departed for Australia to participate in the second edition of joint military Exercise 'AustraHind-23', the Ministry of Defence stated in a press release.

The exercise is being conducted in Western Australia's Perth from November 22 to December 6. The Indian Army contingent comprises 60 personnel from a battalion of the Gorkha Rifles.

One officer from the Indian Navy and 20 personnel from the Indian Air Force are also participating in the exercise.

The Australian Army contingent comprises 60 personnel from the 13th Brigade.

The Australian contingent also includes 20 personnel each from the Royal Australian Navy and Royal Australian Air Force, according to an official release by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The aim of the exercise is to foster collaborative partnership and share best practices between the two nations, the MoD stated in the release, adding that the joint drills will also promote interoperability while undertaking multi-domain operations in urban and semi-urban terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations on peacekeeping operations.

"The joint exercise will promote an exchange of ideas and jointly rehearse tactics, technique and procedures for conducting tactical operations. Training curriculum also includes sniper firing, and jointly operating surveillance and communication equipment to achieve a high degree of situational awareness," the MoD release stated.

"The exercise will also help in promoting understanding between the two militaries and further strengthen the defence cooperation between the two friendly nations," it added.

The exercise will help in promoting understanding between the militaries of India and Australia while also strengthening defence cooperation between the two nations, the release stated.

Further, in its release, the Ministry of Defence noted, "Exercise AUSTRAHIND was instituted in 2022 and the first edition was conducted in Mahajan, Rajasthan. It is planned to be an annual training event to be conducted alternatively in India and Australia."

