Indian Bank posts Rs 689.73 crore net

Chennai, Feb 7 Government-owned Indian Bank on Monday said it closed the third quarter of the current fiscal with a net profit of Rs 689.73 crore.

Indian Bank had logged net profit of Rs 689.73 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 up from Rs 514.28 crore registered for the corresponding quarter the previous year.

For the period under review, Indian Bank's total business stood at Rs 9,63,007 crore (deposits Rs 5,62,575 crore, advances Rs 4,00,432 crore) up from Rs 9,10,894 crore (deposits Rs 5,21,248 crore, advances Rs 3,89,646 crore).

Indian Bank's total income for the period under review was Rs 11, 481.80 crore, up from Rs 11,167.86 crore earned during the corresponding period previous year.

