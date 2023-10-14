Indian Coast Guard evacuates Chinese crew on board MT Hua Wei due to severe medical condition

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai, the Maritime search and rescue coordinator on the Indian Western Coast evacuated a Chinese crew on board a Panama-flagged vessel MT Hua Wei 8 on Saturday due to severe medical conditions.

MRCC on Friday received a request from a Panama-flagged vessel MT Hua Wei 8 regarding the severe medical condition of the 49-year-old Chinese crew onboard the vessel.

The patient was reportedly suffering from a stroke combined with Hemiplegia. The vessel was on its voyage from New Mangalore to Bin Qasim Pakistan and was 122 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was planning to alter course to head towards Mumbai for medical cover.

On Saturday, the master of the ship and the local agent of the vessel's company requested the Indian Coast Guard to evacuate the patient. Considering the patient's critical status, Indian Coast Guard Ship C-439 was deployed at 0700 h on Saturday for the patient's medical evaluation.

Amidst the extremely low visibility conditions, C-439 successfully evacuated the patient from the vessel from Mumbai Anchorage at 0830 h and Disembarked the patient at Mumbai harbour.

The patient was subsequently handed over to the local agent at Mumbai Port berth for further medical management ashore at 1130 h on 14 Oct 23.

This operation once again validated ICG's commitment for Maritime safety in Indian waters.

