Indian Coast Guard Ship Arinjay apprehends Pakistani fishing boat in Arabian Sea

New Delhi [India], November 22 : The Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Arinjay on Tuesday apprehended Pakistani fishing boat Naz-Re-Karam in the Arabian Sea with 13 crew members. The boat is being brought to Okha harbour for thorough rummaging and joint interrogation by all agencies, Indian Coast Guard said in a press release.

In a press release, Indian Coast Guard said, "ICGS Arinjay, whilst patrolling in the Arabian Sea, observed one Pakistani Fishing Boat fishing about 15 KM inside Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line on November 21, 2023."

After being challenged, the boat started to flee towards Pakistan. However, the ICG ship intercepted the boat and stopped it in Indian waters. According to the press release, the Pakistani fishing boat Naz-Re-Karam with 13 crew members, left Karachi on November 19.

In the press release, the Indian Coast Guard said, "The fishing by the boat in the area could not be explained and justified by the crew and the boat is being brought to Okha harbour for thorough rummaging and joint interrogation by all agencies."

