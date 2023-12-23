Indian Coast Guard ship to escort distressed MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai

By Ajit Dubey

New Delhi [India], December 23 : The merchant ship MV Chem Pluto which was attacked by a drone on Saturday has started moving at a speed of around 11 nautical miles per hour and will be joined by Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Vikram at around 10 p.m., Indian Coast Guard officials said.

The officials shared that the vessel has been requested to be escorted by ICGS Vikram and is expected to reach Mumbai by early December 25.

Earlier, the Indian Coast Guard Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft established communication with the distressed vessel MV Chem Pluto after it was hit by a drone attack.

After the attack, the ship switched off its automatic identification system used for tracking the vessel. The power generation system of the ship is now functional and more checks are being carried out before it sets out for its destination, Indian Coast Guard officials said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy warship is moving towards the vessel and is expected to reach the merchant ship in the next few hours.

The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard vessels are moving towards a merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto, in the Arabian Sea, which caught fire after a suspected drone attack.

The merchant vessel was reported to be present at 217 nautical miles off Porbandar coast on Saturday, defence officials said.

Taking swift action, the Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Vikram, deployed on patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone started moving towards the merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in distress.

The Indian Navy warships in the vicinity are also moving towards the distressed vessel with around 20 Indian crew members, who are all reported to be safe.

According to defence officials, the vessel had crude oil and was going towards Mangalore from a port in Saudi Arabia. The fire has been reportedly extinguished but has affected the functioning of the vessel.

All crew members are safe, which includes around 20 Indians. The ICGS Vikram has alerted all ships in the area to assist it, according to defence officials.Further details awaited.

