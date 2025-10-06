Indian consulate in New York holds session on AI's role in healthcare

New York [US], October 6 : A session on "Role of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for Underserved Communities" was held at the Indian Consulate in New York in the presence of experts and innovators from India and the US.

The panel emphasised the need for collaborative innovation, data ethics, and AI-driven solutions tailored for real-world healthcare challenges.

In a post on X, the consulate said, "An engaging session was held "Role of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for Underserved Communities" at Indian consulate in New York with Wheels Global Foundation which brought together experts and innovators from India and the US to explore how AI can make healthcare more accessible and equitable."

Ritu Khurana, physician and author on AI Ethics and Privacy, introduced the theme and highlighted how technology, when used responsibly, can transform outcomes for underserved populations.

Chris Dickey, Director at New York University's School of Global Public Health, spoke about the applications of AI in strengthening public health systems.

Devika Bhalla from Service Now News discussed how enterprise technology and digital infrastructure can play a pivotal role in expanding healthcare reach.

The session concluded with a dynamic panel discussion moderated by Khurana, featuring Parag Mehta (Chief Medical Officer, NY Methodist Hospital), Raj Shah (Chair, Health Council, WHEELS Global Foundation), Eric Cruzen (SVP and Chief Data and Informatics Officer, Northwell Health), and Muthu Krishnan (Founder and CEO, Kencor Health).

On October 2, India's Consul General of India in New York addressed Healthcare, AI & Cancer: India-USA Partnership Summit 2025.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "Concluding the Healthcare, AI & Cancer: India-USA Partnership Summit 2025, Consul General Binaya Pradhan expressed deep appreciation to all speakers and panelists for their insightful contributions that enriched the day's discussions. He underlined that the Consulate will prepare a detailed report to capture the wide range of ideas and innovations shared. Consul General also offered special thanks to Dr. Ashutosh Tewari for thoughtfully curating an engaging and impactful day of dialogue and collaboration."

