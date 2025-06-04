Indian delegation interacts with leading Egyptian intellectuals and opinion makers

Cairo, June 4 The high-level multi-party delegation from India led by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) Supriya Sule on Wednesday engaged in an interactive session in Egypt conveying New Delhi's resolute stance against terrorism and the Middle Eastern country's solidarity with India in countering terrorism. The delegates also highlighted the bright prospects for stronger India-Egypt ties.

In interviews with leading Egyptian media houses of the country, the delegation also reaffirmed India's resolute stance in fighting terrorism.

"Voicing perspectives for clarity and connection! Members of the high-level multi-party delegation were interviewed by leading media houses of Egypt. Members reiterated India's commitment to combating terrorism," the Indian Embassy in Cairo posted on X.

At the high-level interaction led by Nabil Fahmy, the former Foreign Minister of Egypt, the delegation had the opportunity to engage with prominent Egyptian intellectuals, media leaders, and opinion makers. The delegation reiterated India's principled position and collective resolve to combat terrorism, and welcomed Egypt's consistent support.

Underscoring the enduring historical bonds and shared sacrifices between India and Egypt, the delegation also visited the Heliopolis War Memorial in Cairo, paying solemn tribute to the numerous Indian soldiers who had laid down their lives during World Wars I and II.

On Tuesday, the delegation called on Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, reaffirming India's collective resolve and steadfast commitment to counter terrorism while conveying deep appreciation for Cairo's strong condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

During the meeting, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism and welcomed further strengthening of bilateral collaboration on counter terrorism. Both sides acknowledged the growing momentum of strategic partnership between India and Egypt.

They also met League of Arab States Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, underscoring India's unified stance and collective determination to combat terrorism. Both sides emphasised the priority accorded to countering terrorism and the need for sustained multilateral cooperation in this regard.

The discussions also focused on India's wide-ranging political, economic, and cultural engagement with the Arab States.

The delegation led by Supriya Sule comprises BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Thakur, and V. Muraleedharan, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, Telugu Desam Party's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Aam Aadmi Party leader Vikramjeet Singh Sawhney, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

“India and Egypt have been among the oldest and most enlightened civilisations in the world, united by shared aspirations for peace and prosperity. Here in Cairo, the seven-member all-party delegation of Indian parliamentarians had an insightful meeting with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.,” Anurag Thakur posted on X.

“We shared our concerns regarding the serious threats India continues to face from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, which amounts to an attack on our sovereignty. We also briefed them on the actions taken by India, including Operation Sindoor. The Arab League unequivocally condemned terrorism and extended its full support to India. This dialogue is not just about terrorism, India and the Arab League have also committed to strengthening strategic partnerships across trade, commerce, and industry,” the post added.

The delegates, part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor and carrying forth India's strong message on zero-tolerance against terrorism, reached Egypt after concluding a successful visit to Ethiopia, South Africa, and Qatar.

The visit marks a continuation of India's strategic outreach to garner international support against cross-border terrorism emanating from the soil of Pakistan.

