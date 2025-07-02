Indian diaspora in Ghana eagerly awaits PM Modi

Accra [Ghana], July 2 : Members of the Indian diaspora in Ghana are eagerly awaiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in 30 years.

Crowds gathered hours before the Prime Minister's scheduled arrival, holding Indian flags and signs expressing their excitement.

Manoj Kapoor, a member of the Indian diaspora, expressed his excitement, saying, "We are all eagerly waiting for PM Modi. He is a tall global leader. Everyone really likes him. People of Ghana are waiting for him. He is well-respected here."

Seema Kapoor, also part of the Indian diaspora in Ghana, spoke of the emotional experience of seeing the Prime Minister in person for the first time. "We have watched him (PM Modi) on TV for years, today we are getting the opportunity to meet him in person. We are delighted, and we can't express it in words," she said.

PM Modi landed in Ghana on Wednesday, the 1st country in his 5-nation tour.

At the invitation of Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama, PM Modi will visit Ghana on 2-3 July. Ghana is a valued partner in the Global South and plays an important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States.

"I look forward to my exchanges aimed at further deepening our historical ties and opening up new windows of cooperation, including in the areas of investment, energy, health, security, capacity building and development partnership. As fellow democracies, it will be an honour to speak at the Parliament of Ghana," the statement said.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks with the President of Ghana to review the strong bilateral partnership and discuss further avenues to enhance it through economic, energy, and defence collaboration, and development cooperation partnership.

This visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States] and the African Union, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release said. The visit of the Indian Prime Minister to Ghana is taking place after three decades.

