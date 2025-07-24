Indian diaspora in UK welcomes PM Modi, calls him visionary with global, spiritual appeal

London [UK], July 24 : Members of the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom expressed pride and enthusiasm ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, calling him a visionary leader with both global and spiritual appeal. Many are hopeful that the visit will further strengthen India-UK relations, especially in trade and cultural exchange.

Gayatri Lokhande, a diaspora member who arrived in London to meet PM Modi, said, "We are very excited to meet him. I met him in Odisha during a Pravasi Bharatiya event... This would be my second time. I have come here as the winner of the 'Bharat ko Janiye' quiz. We are looking forward to the trade agreement to be signed with PM Keir Starmer."

For many, the connection to India remains strong across generations. Anagha, a young diaspora member born and brought up in the UK, shared her admiration for the Prime Minister and his impact on her family. "I have been born and brought up in the UK. My parents are from Maharashtra. I have been hearing all the positive words about PM Modi from my grandparents and my extended family, who live in villages and cities. I am very excited to see him. India is at the forefront globally. There is no better time than seeing PM Modi in person."

Similar sentiments echoed as families gathered to welcome the Prime Minister. Ramchandra Shastri, attending with his family, praised PM Modi's global vision and cultural depth. "Today, we have come with our entire family, and PM Modi is a revolutionary person. He not only talks about the development of India, but about the entire world. He understands all the scriptures like Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads and talks about the welfare of all people. I am very happy to get an opportunity to meet him again."

The Prime Minister's visit is not only being welcomed with warmth by the Indian community but also holds diplomatic significance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, marking the first leg of his two-nation visit. The two countries are poised to further strengthen bilateral ties by signing a Free Trade Agreement.

PM Modi landed in London for two-day visit to the United Kingdom.

In his departure statement, PM Modi had said that India and UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that has witnessed significant progress in recent years.

"Our collaboration spans a wide range of sectors, including trade, investment, technology, innovation, defence, education, research, sustainability, health and people-to-people ties," he said.

PM Modi will hold discussions with his UK counterpart Keir Starmer. The two leaders will have the opportunity to further enhance economic partnership, aimed at fostering prosperity, growth and jobs creation in both countries.

PM Modi will also call on Charles III.

This will be Prime Minister's fourth visit to the United Kingdom since assuming office. He has visited previously in 2015 and 2018, and he was there in 2021 for the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Within the last year itself, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Starmer have met twice, first on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro last year, and more recently, just last month, in June, in Kananaskis in Canada, on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

The India-UK partnership was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021, and since then has seen regular high-level political exchanges, and both sides remain committed to taking this partnership to even higher levels.

The idea behind the trade deal is to eliminate or reduce tariffs on imports and exports between the two nations. This should make Indian products competitive in the UK and vice versa. Both nations desire to increase their trade to USD 120 billion by 2030.

In the second leg of his visit, PM Modi will visit Maldives.

