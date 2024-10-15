Indian Diaspora raises calls for resolution amid the India-Canada diplomatic standoff

Ontario [Canada], October 15 : Members of the Indian Diaspora in Canada raised concerns over the souring of ties between India and Canada. They made calls for a peaceful resolution of the matter. This comes amid a diplomatic standoff on Monday which saw India expelling six Canadian diplomats and recalling the Indian envoy to Canada.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, leading Canadian businessman, politician and social activist Baljit Singh Bawa called it a "disheartening news" and said the turn of events happened due to "politically driven statements" given because of "someone's personal ego or favouring a community."

He said that the rising tensions between the two countries are a serious matter which has left him,"very concerned of my future, of every Indian Canadian's future on this land."

He highlighted that, "Canada and India must work together to ensure that these relations are strengthened"

Commenting on the economic prowess of India and how the country is the world's 3rd largest GDP, he said it becomes imperative for Canada and India to have good relations.

Indo-Canadian host Darshan Maharaja, speaking tonoted that it is a "sorrowful news" that India and Canada's relationship is going downhill. Emphasising that Canada is home to a significant number of Indo-Canadians, he noted that the standoff would impact the citizens and even the trade relations of the two countries.

Maharaja suggested the intervention of a "third friendly country" between India and Canada to help in the resolution of the matters between the two nations.

With nearly 1.8 million diaspora and another 1 million Non-Resident Indians, Canada hosts one of the largest Indian Diaspora abroad, which account for more than 3% of its total population.

As of 2023, India and Canada's recorded bilateral trade in goods amounted to 7.65 billion US Dollars.

India and Canada have been dealing with an unprecedented diplomatic crisis after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian government agents were involved in the killing of Nijjar in Canada.

India has rejected Canada's allegations, terming it "absurd" and "politically motivated."

On Monday, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats and consular officials in connection with a probe of the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in 2023.India has also announced its decision to expel six Canadian diplomats.

