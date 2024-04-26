Indian diplomat inaugurates high impact community development project in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 26 : First secretary at the Indian embassy in Kathmandu, Avinash Kumar Singh and Mayor of Khairani Municipality in Nepal, Shashi Kumar Khaniya jointly inaugurated the Embankment and Launching Apron Dhungre Khola River Training Works project at Khairahani Municipality, Chitwan on Friday, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu said in an official press release.

The project costing Nepalese currency (NRs) 36.74 million (about Rs 2.3 million) was undertaken with Indian government's financial assistance.

The Government of India grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was utilized for the Construction of Embankment and Launching Apron Dhungre Khole River Training Works at Khairahani Municipality, Chitwan for the people of local community.

The project is taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between Government of India and Government of Nepal.

"This project was implemented through Khairahani Municipality, Chitwan. The project is an important example of the robust development partnership between India and Nepal," the embassy stated in a release.

Mayor, Khairahani Municipality and representatives of project user committee in their remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors.

"This HICDP-Embankment and Launching Apron Dhungre Khole River Training Works will help to stop agricultural land erosion, deforestation, frequent eviction of locals due to river flood flow and mitigating the risk associated with river dynamics and fostering resilience against natural calamities," the release further added.

Since 2003, Government of India has taken up over 551 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 489 projects. Amongst these, 106 projects are in Bagmati Province in various sectors, which include 9 projects in Chitwan.

In addition to these, Government of India has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day of India.

Amongst these, 236 Ambulances and 99 School Buses have been gifted in Bagmati Province, including 17 ambulances and 5 school buses provided in Chitwan District.

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people, augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sector in Nepal," the release concluded.

Public representatives, Government officials, representatives of project user committee and social workers were also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor