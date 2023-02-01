Indian economy on right track, says Sitharaman

New Delhi, Feb 1 While presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Indian economy is on a "right track and heading towards a bright future".

"Our focus on reforms and sound policies resulting in Jan Bhagidari helped us in trying times, our rising global profile is due to several accomplishments," she said.

Sitharaman further said that the entire expenditure of about Rs 2 lakh crore under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is being borne by the Central government, for supplying free foodgrains for a year to all Antyodaya and priority households.

