Indian Embassy Advises Vigilance for Nationals in Israel Amid Israel-Lebanon Tensions

The Embassy of India in Israel issued an advisory on Friday for Indian nationals residing in the country, urging them to be vigilant amid escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon. This advisory follows an order from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for a direct assault on Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, raising concerns of potential conflict in the region.

The advisory from the Embassy of India in Israel stated, "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities."