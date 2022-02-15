Indian embassy asks its citizens to leave Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia

Indian Embassy in Ukraine asked its citizens, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Kyiv temporarily amid the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine.In an advisory issued on Tuesday, India also requested its nationals to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. "In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine," the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in an advisory.

"Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine," it further stated.On January 26, the Indian embassy in Kyiv had asked its citizens residing in Ukraine to register themselves in a bid to disseminate information in a swift manner."With an intent to coordinate with Indian citizens effectively, and disseminate information in a swift manner, Embassy of India, Kyiv requests all Indian citizens, including students presently located in the territory of Ukraine, to fill up the below form. Those students presently pursuing online education from India are directed NOT to fill-up the form," the Indian embassy said in a release.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of preparing to invade. Meanwhile, Moscow denies the claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country. On Monday, the United States said it is relocating its embassy in Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, due to the "dramatic acceleration" in the buildup of Russian forces at the country's border.The US has already evacuated a majority of its staff at the US embassy in Kyiv after it ordered the departure of diplomats and halted consular services in the war-torn country. Meanwhile, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has spoken to the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine, expressing "serious concern" over the heightened tensions between the countries and sought for diplomacy to defuse those tensions."He (Guterres) welcomed the ongoing diplomatic discussions to defuse those tensions and underline yet again the fact that there is no alternative to diplomacy," said spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.