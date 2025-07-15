Indian Embassy expresses gratitude to Saudi Arabia for rescuing Indian from Houthi-hit ship , facilitates his return to India

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], July 15 : The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Saudi authorities for rescuing an Indian national who was aboard the merchant vessel Eternity C, which recently sank in the Red Sea after a hostile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The update was shared by the embassy in an X post (formerly Twitter), confirming that the Indian citizen, Augustin Dassayan, was safely brought to Jizan, Saudi Arabia, along with other survivors.

"A team from the Indian Consulate in Jeddah met him, ensured his well-being, and facilitated his return to India," the Embassy said in the post.

Mr. Augustin Dassayan, an Indian working as security guard aboard the merchant vessel Eternity C which sunk recently in Red Sea in a hostile attack, reached Jizan, Saudi Arabia yesterday along with some other survivors. A team from the Indian Consulate in Jeddah met him, ensured… pic.twitter.com/zHNaYkxSzh— India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) July 15, 2025

According to a Reuters report, the Greek operator of the vessel, Cosmoship Management, confirmed that 10 crew members have been rescued so far, while 10 others remain missing.

The Eternity C was the second Greek-owned ship to be attacked and sunk by the Iran-backed Houthis last week. The attack is part of the group's continuing attempts to disrupt global shipping through the Red Sea, which is a crucial trade route for oil and other commodities.

The Indian Embassy also noted that Dassayan was working as a security guard aboard the ship and he was safely evacuated thanks to the quick efforts of the Saudi authorities.

As per Al Jazeera the incidents are a revival of a Houthi campaign launched in November 2023 after the start of Israel's war on Gaza. More than 100 ships have since been attacked in operations the Houthis say are in solidarity with Palestinians, the outlet reported.

The Red Sea region has seen repeated attacks by Houthi militants in recent months, targeting vessels they claim are linked to Israel, the US, or allied nations.

