Indian Embassy in Italy extends condolences over death of two Indians in Grosseto accident

Rome [Italy], October 3 : The Indian Embassy in Italy has expressed condolences over the tragic death of two Indian nationals from Nagpur in a road accident near Grosseto.

"The Embassy conveys its heartfelt and sincere condolences for the tragic loss of two Indian nationals from Nagpur in an accident near Grosseto. Our prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured family members who are undergoing treatment. The Embassy is in contact with the family and local Italian authorities. We are providing all assistance to the family," the Embassy of India in Italy posted on X.

— India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) October 3, 2025

The Embassy confirmed that relatives injured in the same accident are receiving medical treatment, with officials maintaining close coordination with both the family and Italian authorities to ensure necessary support is provided.

This latest expression of grief comes months after the Embassy had also issued condolences on June 20, 2024, following the death of another Indian national in Latina. The worker identified as Satnam Singh, had died after sustaining critical injuries in a farm accident.

Singh had succumbed on a Wednesday in June after suffering grave injuries earlier that week. His arm was severed in the accident, and reports said he was later abandoned near his residence instead of being given immediate medical help.

At the time, the Embassy had stated that it was in touch with local authorities and working to reach Singh's family.

In a post shared on X, the mission had written, "The Embassy is deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of an Indian national in Latina, Italy. We are actively liaising with local authorities. Our immediate priority is to contact the family and offer necessary consular support."

Singh's death had drawn wider attention as he was injured while working on a farm in Latina, a rural region south of Rome where many Indian migrant labourers are employed.

Italian Labour Minister Marina Calderone, in her address to parliament, had said, "The Indian agricultural worker involved in a serious accident in the countryside of Latina and left in critical condition... has passed away." She condemned the incident as an "act of barbarity" and vowed that investigations would continue to deliver justice.

Further details shared by the Flai CGIL trade union revealed that Singh had been operating a hay-cutting machine when the accident occurred. "The employers, instead of assisting him, callously abandoned him near his residence," the union alleged.

Local authorities responded after Singh's wife and friends raised the alarm, dispatching an air ambulance. Despite the intervention, he could not be saved.

The case also drew sharp criticism from Italy's centre-left Democratic Party, which described the treatment of Singh as a "defeat for civilisation" in a region long associated with the exploitation of migrant workers.

