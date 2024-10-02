Indian Embassy in Kathmandu commemorates 155th Gandhi Jayanti

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 2 : The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu proudly celebrated the 155th Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday, honouring the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. The Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava paid floral tributes to Bapu, reflecting on his monumental contributions to India's struggle for freedom.

The celebration featured a captivating musical performance by Saraswati Khatri of the Sur Sudha Band, who delivered heartfelt hymns and musical compositions dedicated to the principles and teachings of Gandhi.

Additionally, representatives from the Nepal Charkha Pracharak Gandhi-Tulasi Smarak Mahaguthi participated in the event, underscoring the significance of Gandhi's ideals in promoting peace, unity, and social harmony.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Srivastava took a moment to recognise and appreciate the vital contributions of sanitation workers, highlighting their essential role in fostering a clean and healthy environment, demonstrating the Indian Embassy's commitment to honouring not only historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi but also those who work diligently behind the scenes to support the community.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated annually on October 2, marking the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. This day serves as a national holiday across India, during which citizens pay homage to Gandhi's teachings of non-violence and peaceful resistance.

Born in Porbandar, Gujarat, on October 2, 1869, Gandhi emerged as a pivotal figure in the Indian independence movement against British colonial rule, advocating for non-violent protest and civil disobedience as means to achieve social and political change.

His remarkable leadership and visionary outlook played a significant role in India achieving independence in 1947.

The legacy of Mahatma Gandhi continues to inspire generations, resonating not only in India but across the globe. His teachings remain profoundly relevant as societies strive for peace, tolerance, and social justice in an increasingly divided world.

