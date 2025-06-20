Indian Embassy in Nepal hosts Yoga Day event in Lumbini a day ahead of grand celebration

Lumbini [Nepal], June 20 : The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Friday hosted Yoga Day event in Lumbini, the birth place of Gautam Buddha in Nepal on the eve of the grand celebration on June 21.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal in coordination with the Lumbini Development Trust, BP Koirala India Nepal Foundation organized the event which was attended by high post officials and hundreds of yoga enthusiasts.

"This Yoga Diwas is special because the first edition of the International Yoga Day was observed in 2015, this year it's the 11th edition which makes it a special occasion. Furthermore, it is special in other aspect as it is being observed in the birth land of Gautam Buddha- the Lumbini," Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava said.

This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga, with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health". This theme echoes a vital truth about the interconnectedness of health, sustainability, and the environment, aligning with India's "One Earth, One Family, One Future" vision highlighted during its G20 presidency.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN General Assembly in September 27, 2014, first floated the idea of the International Yoga Day. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations.

With universal recognition and growing popularity of yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014. The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015.

The influence of Yoga is all-pervasive whether that be in the temple or sculpture or painting, PM Dahal said, adding Yoga knowledge has also been utilized in the construction of stone spouts, ponds, wells and canals.

Yoga, therefore, is not only a physical exercise but also a scientific lifestyle adopting certain rules, processes and methods. International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his UN address, had suggested the date of 21 June, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

India is gearing up to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga on June 21, with the government organizing a multitude of events nationwide to mark the occasion.

Yoga Sangam, the main event, will orchestrate a synchronized mass yoga demonstration based on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at over 1 lakh locations across India on June 21, 2025, from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM (IST).

PM Modi will lead the national event at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This collective celebration aims to reaffirm our shared commitment to the timeless practice of yoga and its enduring relevance in today's world.

The International Day of Yoga 2025 will not just be a one-day observanceit will reflect India's enduring commitment to holistic health, environmental harmony, and global well-being. With "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" as its guiding principle, India continues to lead the world in connecting physical fitness with mindful living.

