Indian embassy in Riyadh celebrates Hindi Diwas

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 16 : The Indian Embassy in Riyadh organized a grand cultural event on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas', aimed at promoting the spread and growth of the Hindi language in Saudi Arabia, an official statement by the Embassy said.

On this occasion, India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, delivered the inaugural speech on Monday. The event featured speeches and songs in Hindi presented by Saudi citizens, along with vibrant cultural performances by students of Indian schools, showcasing the richness of Hindi language.

In his address, Khan emphasized the Indian government's strong commitment to the development and promotion of the Hindi language. He stated that Hindi, as one of India's official languages, serves as a powerful medium to connect people from parts of the country. He also highlighted the growing global interest in learning Hindi, as per the statement.

He mentioned that due to the popularity of Bollywood cinema, there is a deep interest in Hindi language among Saudi citizens, the statement added.

The special performances by Saudi citizens during the event were the main attraction. Munira Abdullah Al-Jubair delivered an impactful speech in Hindi on India-Saudi relations. Meanwhile, Ahmed Sultan Maimani presented a melodious Hindi song, and Abrar Melfi Al-Hulayil shared thoughtful insights on the importance of learning Hindi. Following this, cultural performances were presented by students of Indian schools and children of the Embassy families.

At the conclusion of the event, the Ambassador felicitated all the participants, presenting them with mementos and certificates. Additionally, winners of various competitions held earlier, such as essay writing and poetry recitation were also awarded. Participants of all age groups enthusiastically took part in these competitions.

हिंदी दिवस एवं हिंदी पखवाड़े के अवसर पर दूतावास में, भारतीय समुदाय की साझेदारी से, एक विस्तृत कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। भारतीय छात्र एवं छात्राओं ने विभिन्न रोचक प्रस्तुतियां दीं। सऊदी मित्रों ने भी इस कार्यक्रम में भाग लिया और हिंदी गीत और हिंदी भाषण जैसे विभिन्न कार्यक्रम… pic.twitter.com/9M0hdy8j8b— India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) September 16, 2025

"On the occasion of Hindi Diwas and Hindi Pakhwada, a comprehensive program was organized at the Embassy in partnership with the Indian community. Indian students and girls presented various interesting performances. Saudi friends also participated in this program and presented various programs such as Hindi songs and Hindi speeches. Saudi friend Sultan Maimani enchanted everyone with his sweet song. His Excellency the Ambassador honored the winners of various Hindi competitions organized by the International Indian Schools and the Embassy. The concept and supervision of the program were done by Counselor Ms. Manusmriti, and First Secretary Mr. Rishi Tripathi conducted the program."

