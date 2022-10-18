Indian Embassy in Uzbekistan invites Rajasthan's famed 'Dhoad' band ahead of Diwali for Indian diaspora

The Embassy of India in Uzbekistan has invited Rajasthan's famed Dhoad Band of Rahis Bharti to perform in different cities including the capital Tashkent ahead of the Diwali festival for the Indian diaspora.

Rahis Bharti is a distinguished musician and artistic director from Rajasthan who is making India proud across the globe with Rajasthani culture. He is a saviour of folk music and dances along with supporting hundreds of folk artists from Rajasthan.

"It has been my effort to highlight the culture of different states of India on the occasion of Indian festivals which are celebrated in Uzbekistan by the members of the Indian diaspora. This year on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, we are very happy to present the internationally acclaimed Dhoad group from Rajasthan led by versatile artist Rahis Bharti who has presented hundreds of programmes of Dhoad in Europe and America," Manish Prabhat, Indian ambassador to Uzbekistan told ANI.

The Indian community in Uzbekistan has also invited the Dhoad band to celebrate Diwali with them. The cultural programmes are being organised under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava, which is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

"I hope every Indian and our Uzbek friends would love to see Dhoad concerts being held this time in Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara and other cities. Happy Diwali to all!," Manish Prabhat, Ambassador of India to Uzbekistan said.

Bharti said, "It will be the first time the Rajasthani group will be touring and performing at Bukhara, Samarqand and Tashkent. Dhoad group will be spreading Rajasthani folk music and culture in these cities of Uzbekistan."

Dhoad Band will be performing at the Medical Institute of Bukhara on October 20, at the Medical Institute of Samarkand on October 21 and at the Intercontinental hotel in Tashkent on October 22. Indians in Uzbekistan will celebrate the festival of lights 'Diwali' with Rajasthani folk music on October 23rd October for the Indian community to celebrate Diwali.

Rajasthan-based Dhoad Band contributes towards building bridges of friendship between India and other countries. He is preserving folk music and dances that are on the verge of extinction and giving chances to hundreds of folk artists from Rajasthan so that they keep the folk music and dance alive.

"Rajasthani folk music worldwide and empowered nearly 700 local artists in the last 22 years by providing an international platform. Bharti has performed in more than 1500 concerts and shows in over 110 countries," Rahis Bharti told ANI.

The Dhoad band group has performed in 110 countries so far and Uzbekistan will perform in 111 counties where Dhoad will perform and spread Indian folk music. Rahis Bharti with Dhoad is the only band from Rajasthan which continues Rajasthani music and dance for 22 years almost 8 months all over the world.

( With inputs from ANI )

