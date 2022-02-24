Indian embassy to its citizens: Due to closure of Ukrainian air space, schedule of special flights stands cancelled

The Indian embassy in Kyiv issued advisory in the light of Russian military operations in the Donbas region which has prompted criticism and sanctions from several western countries.

"This is to inform all Indian nationals in Ukraine that since the Ukrainian airspace has been closed the schedule for special flight stands cancelled. Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals. Embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalized so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country. Please carry your passports and necessary documents on your person at all times," the embassy said.

"The embassy also asked the Indian national to follow embassy website and social media post for updates on this regard," the advisory added.