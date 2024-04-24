Indian envoy Harish Jain meets Ukrainian Dy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Kyiv [Ukraine], April 24 : Indian envoy to Ukraine, Harish Jain on Tuesday held a meeting with the newly appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha and congratulated him on his appointment to the Foreign Office.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed India-Ukraine bilateral relations and India's humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Ukraine shared details of their meeting saying, "Amb. Harsh Jain met Andrii Sybiha, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine and congratulated him on his appointment. They discussed bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest including India's humanitarian assistance to Ukraine."

Last month, India and Ukraine discussed regional and global matters including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and efforts to achieve a 'peaceful settlement', during the visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro to New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

During his visit, FM Kuleba met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Kuleba held on Friday focused on fostering constructive dialogue and strengthening bilateral relations between India and Ukraine, including in areas such as trade and investment, science and technology, defence, agriculture, health, culture, and education, the statement read.

Both ministers also held a separate discussion on matters related to the India-Ukraine Inter-Governmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, industrial and cultural cooperation and its working groups.

Moreover, New Delhi and Kyiv agreed to work towards holding the seventh Inter-Governmental Commission meeting later this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor