Indian envoy, his wife pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Jintai Museum in China

Beijing [China], October 2 : India's Ambassador to China, Pradeep Singh Rawat and his wife, Shruti Rawat, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Jintai Museum on his 155th birth anniversary.

Luo Xiao from the Museum, the diplomatic community, the Indian diaspora and friends of India also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated annually on October 2, marking the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. This day serves as a national holiday across India, during which citizens pay homage to Gandhi's teachings of non-violence and peaceful resistance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Minister Manohar Lal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi paid his heartfelt tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, emphasising the lasting impact of Bapu's life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality, and said that these principles continue to inspire the people of the country.

"On behalf of all countrymen, salutations to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen," PM Modi posted on X.

Born in Porbandar, Gujarat, on October 2, 1869, Gandhi emerged as a pivotal figure in the Indian independence movement against British colonial rule, advocating for non-violent protest and civil disobedience as means to achieve social and political change.

His remarkable leadership and visionary outlook played a significant role in India achieving independence in 1947. The legacy of Mahatma Gandhi continues to inspire generations, resonating not only in India but across the globe.

His teachings remain profoundly relevant as societies strive for peace, tolerance, and social justice in an increasingly divided world.

