Indian envoy, Mauritius minister inspect proposed floating solar project

Port Louis, Oct 14 Reaffirming India's commitment to the developmental priorities in Mauritius, India's High Commissioner to Mauritius Anurag Srivastava, along with Patrick Gervais Assirvaden, Mauritian Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, on Tuesday visited the project site for the proposed 17.5 MW floating solar project at Tamarind Falls in the East African nation.

The project is an outcome of Prime Minister of Mauritius Navin Ramgoolam's recent visit to India, underscoring the importance attached by New Delhi to Mauritius's priorities and needs, and the two nations' shared pursuit of sustainable development.

During the visit to the site, the Indian High Commissioner and the Minister were accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities and the Central Electricity Board of Mauritius.

According to the Indian High Commission in Port Louis, the Indian High Commissioner noted how the energy partnership is an essential element of the enhanced strategic partnership between India and Mauritius.

Additionally, High Commissioner Srivastava and Minister Assirvaden visited the 8 MW Solar Power Plant at Henrietta in Mauritius, established in 2023 with Indian assistance, which has been supplying green energy to the Mauritian grid.

“This project is a reflection of our shared commitment towards a clean energy transition to safeguard the future of our planet,” the Indian High Commission posted on X.

Last month, during his visit to India, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam lauded India's continuous assistance over the years, highlighting that the country has benefited from India's expertise in key sectors of national development, including health, education and capacity-building.

“Over the years, India, through its various governments, has accompanied Mauritius in its journey toward progress and development... We have benefitted from India's generous assistance and expertise in key sectors of national development. India's timely support in these areas continues to make a tangible difference in improving the quality of life of Mauritians,” said Ramgoolam while addressing a press meet along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their talks in Varanasi.

Calling Mauritius a key part of India’s Neighbourhood First policy and vision ‘MAHASAGAR’ (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), PM Modi said, “Energy security is an important pillar of our partnership. India is supporting Mauritius in its energy transition. We are providing 100 electric buses to Mauritius, of which 10 have already been delivered.”

“The Comprehensive Partnership Agreement concluded in the field of energy will further strengthen this cooperation. We have also decided to extend support in the establishment of a 17.5 MW floating solar power plant at Tamarind Falls,” he added.

