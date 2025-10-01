Indian envoy meets visiting armed forces medical team in Washington

Washington, Oct 1 Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra met the visiting officers of the Armed Forces Medical Services of India in Washington during their visit to the United States.

In a post on X, Kwatra wrote, “Interacted with Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin and officers of Armed Forces Medical Services of India who are visiting US for interacting with their counterparts at US INDOPACOM, DHA, Departments of Army, Navy and Air Force. The visit is aimed at enhancing cooperation in military medicine which is an important pillar of strong bilateral defense relationship between India and the US.”

Despite tensions over trade, security ties between India and the United States have remained strong.

In mid-September, Ambassador Kwatra met the US Undersecretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby, at the US Department of War headquarters, the Pentagon.

“A productive conversation with the brilliant Elbridge Colby. Reviewed the current agenda and charted actionable path on several initiatives in the pipeline of India-US defence cooperation. Value his deep knowledge, perspective and consistent support for our strategic partnership,” Kwatra had posted on X.

Colby also wrote about the meeting, calling it a “valuable discussion.”

“I was very pleased to host @AmbVMKwatra at the Pentagon earlier this week for a valuable discussion, We at the Department of War look forward to continuing to elevate our critical defense cooperation with India,” he posted on X.

The interactions come days after armies of two countries concluded the 21st edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025, the annual bilateral Army-to-Army exercise between India and the United States in Alaska.

In a statement on September 15, the Indian embassy in Washington termed the exercises a “hallmark of the growing military-to-military interaction between India and the US aligned with the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between both countries.”

