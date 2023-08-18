Indian envoy Pavan Kapoor discusses potential cooperation in culture, tourism, economic spheres with Buryatia head Aleksey Tsedenov

Ulan-Ude [Russia], August 18 : Indian Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor discussed the existing and potential cooperation in culture, tourism and economic spheres with the head of Buryatia Aleksey Tsedenov in Ulan Ude on Friday.

Indian envoy Pavan Kapoor took to his social media handle 'X' and said, "Met the Head of Buryatia, Aleksey Tsedenov, in Ulan Ude. Discussed existing and potential cooperation in culture, tourism & economic spheres."

Pavan further showed gratitude for organising the first international Buddhist Forum.

"Thanked him for organising the first Int’l Buddhist Forum.@IndEmbMoscow," the tweet added.

https://twitter.com/ambkapoor/status/1692565007064555622?s=46&t=TbrKHKgG29uXA1CMFN38Pw

Earlier last month, Indian Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor on Thursday attended the BRICS Expert Forum on Nuclear Medicine. At the opening ceremony of the Forum, he highlighted the importance of collaboration to address common healthcare challenges.

Pavan Kapoor held a meeting with Kaluga region Governor Vladislav Shapsha on the sidelines of the Forum. Leading nuclear medicine experts from India are participating in the two-day BRICS Expert Forum.

Moreover, in July, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Uttar Pradesh Government, Dinesh Pratap Singh and Ambassador of India to Russia Pavan Kapoor participated in the inauguration of the Indian Mango Festival 'Aamrus,' on Saturday (Local Time) in Moscow.

In the festival, the "enthusiastic" Russian audience got to enjoy five samples of different varieties of Mangoes from Uttar Pradesh - Dasheri, Langra, Chausa, Amrapali and Mallika.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor