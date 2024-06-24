Indian envoy reviews progress of social housing projects in Maldives

Male [Maldives], June 24 : India's Ambassador to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar, reviewed the progress of social housing projects under India Exim Bank's Buyer's Credit scheme, in which 4000 flats are being built in Hulhumale's Phase II.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in the Maldives stated, "India-Maldives Partnership for Development HC @AmbMunu reviewed progress of Social Housing Projects under @IndiaEximBank's Buyer's Credit scheme in which 4000 flats are being constructed in Hulhumale' Phase II."

Earlier in 2021, EXIM Bank of India concluded agreements with Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation Limited (FDC) of the Maldives to extend Buyers Credit of approximately USD 227 million for the construction of 4000 social housing units in Hulhumale' Phase II, according to the Indian High Commission in Male's earlier press release.

According to the press release, a total of 2800 units of 3 bedrooms and 3 toilets, and, 1200 units of 2 bedrooms and 2 toilets will be constructed under the two projects.

Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer congratulated S Jaishankar on his second term as External Affairs Minister of India in the newly constituted cabinet of the BJP-led NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While congratulating Jaishankar on his reappointment as EAM, Moosa Zameer said that he looked forward to closely working with him to enhance the ties between the two nations.

"Warm congratulations to @DrSJaishankar on your reappointment as the Minister of External Affairs of #India. I look forward to working closely with you to enhance our relationship, fostering greater cooperation and shared prosperity between our two countries," Moosa Zameer posted on X.

In response, Jaishankar stated, "Thank you FM @MoosaZameer. Will take forward India-Maldives cooperation."

Moosa Zameer's congratulatory message came after BJP leader S Jaishankar, who took oath as Union Cabinet Minister on Sunday at the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan was named as the new External Affairs Minister in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe also attended the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.

On June 10, Jaishankar called upon Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. Jaishankar expressed hope that New Delhi and Male will work together.

"Delighted to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives today in New Delhi. Look forward to India and Maldives working together closely," Jaishankar had posted on X.

Earlier in May, Indian High Commissioner to Maldives Munu Mahawar and Ahmed Naseer, Ambassador at Large, Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs co-chaired the India Maldives Review meeting.

The two officials took stock of Indian grant-funded high-impact community development projects in Maldives. According to the Indian High Commission in Maldives, India is supporting the implementation of 65 community development projects worth MVR 360 million in Maldives.

In a post shared on X, the Indian High Commission in the Maldives stated, "India Maldives Review meeting co-chaired by HE Ahmed Naseer, Amb-at-large @MoFAmv and @AmbMunu to take stock of Indian grant-funded high impact community development projects #HICDP. India is supporting implementation of 65 community development projects worth MVR 360 million in Maldives."

