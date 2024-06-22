Indian envoy Saurabh Kumar presents credentials to European Commission President

Brussels [Belgium], June 22 : India's Ambassador to the European Union, Saurabh Kumar, presented his credentials to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday. He conveyed greetings of Indian leadership and expressed commitment towards stronger ties between India and the EU.

Taking to X, Saurabh Kumar stated, "Ambassador @AmbSaurabhKumar presented his credentials to H.E. Ursula von der Leyen @vonderleyen, President of the European Commission. He conveyed greetings of Indian leadership and its commitment towards stronger India-EU relations including through regular high-level interactions."

Saurabh Kumar serves as Ambassador of India to Belgium and Luxembourg and Ambassador to the European Union. Saurabh Kumar, who served as India's ambassador to Belgium and the EU, was concurrently accredited as India's next ambassador to Luxembourg in April.

On June 5, Ursula von der Leyen congratulated the people of India and PM Modi on winning the Lok Sabha elections. She stated that she looked forward to "continued fruitful partnership" between India and EU.

In a post on X, she stated, "Congratulations to the people of India! And congratulations @narendramodi. As the EU moves into its own elections, we celebrate the voice of the people in our democracies, the two biggest in the world. I look forward to a continued fruitful partnership between the EU and India."

In response, PM Modi thanked European Union President Ursula von der Leyen for congratulating him on his electoral victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, further wishing her the best for the EU elections. He emphasised that the India-EU is defined by the depth of our shared democratic values, interests and unlimited opportunities.

"Thank you @vonderleyen. India-EU strategic partnership is defined by the depth of our shared democratic values, interests and unlimited opportunities. Looking forward to elevate the India-EU ties to greater heights. Best wishes on behalf of the world's largest democracy for the EU elections," PM Modi said in a post shared on X.

Notably, the ties between India and EU bilateral relations date back to the early 1960s, with India being

among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the European Economic Community in 1962, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The ties are multifaceted and cover various topics, including trade, investment, climate change, science and technology, digital, connectivity, and agriculture.

