Indian envoy to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat presents his credentials before Chinese premier Xi Jinping

Beijing [China], April 26 : Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat presented his credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People, according to the Embassy of India in Beijing.

The Chinese President received the credentials of 70 ambassadors to China on April 24.

Xi Jinping, while extending his welcome to the ambassadors, asked them to convey his cordial greetings and best wishes to their state leaders, orgsation leaders and the people, State-run Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Xinhua, China is all set to strengthen friendship and expand mutually beneficial cooperation with people of other countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit and push forward bilateral relations, said Xi.

Xi also noted that it is hoped that ambassadors will have a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of China and serve as envoys of friendship and bridges of cooperation. The Chinese government will provide support and convenience for ambassadors to perform their duties, as per Xinhua.

The Chinese Premier also said that China has come a long way in battling the Covid-19 pandemic by putting people and life first. In this process, China has received sincere help from several countries and people.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech after receiving the credentials of 70 ambassadors to China, Xinhua reported.

