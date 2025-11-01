Indian families face anguish as bodies of four citizens stranded abroad over passport rules

Washington DC [US], November 1 : The bodies of four Indian citizens remain stranded in foreign countries, unable to return home for final rites, as airlines refuse to transport them without original passportseven though Indian diplomatic missions have cleared their repatriation.

The cases, brought to light by Team Aid, a non-governmental organisation specialising in repatriation assistance, have sparked calls for urgent government intervention to resolve what campaigners describe as a "humanitarian crisis".

The four individuals whose remains await repatriation include Abhi Salaria, who died by suicide; Pradeep Kumar, who was shot; Sachin Kumar, who suffered a brain stroke; and Hardeep Singh, who died from dehydration while crossing the Texas border. A fifth case involves the ashes of Praveen Yadav.

According to the NGO despite No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued by Indian consulates and embassies for all cases, airlines are declining to accept the remains, citing concerns over penalties from Indian immigration authorities.

Prem Bhandari, Chief Advisor of Team Aid and Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, argues that the Bureau of Immigration should recognise NOCs from Indian diplomatic missions and allow remains to be transported without additional documentation.

"In many tragic situationsincluding cases where passports are lost, damaged, or held by foreign authoritiesfamilies simply cannot provide original passports," Bhandari said. "There are genuine circumstances under which a deceased individual's passport may not be available, such as loss, damage, official retention, or irregular visa status."

He stressed that in such cases, the NOC from an Indian mission abroad should suffice on humanitarian grounds.

Official appeals and escalation Team Aid has escalated the matter through official channels, sending correspondence to the Home Secretary on 15 July, followed by subsequent reminders. The organisation reports that bereaved families are experiencing significant distress.

Mohan Nannapaneni, President of Team Aid, said: "Repatriating mortal remains to India has become a serious challenge when the original passport is unavailable. We have urgently escalated this matter to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs."

Col Santokh Singh, representing one affected family, has requested government intervention to allow Abhi Salaria's remains to be sent to India without a passport.

Bhandari noted that several Indian diaspora organisations have urged him to approach the Supreme Court, citing Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which they argue also protects the rights and dignity of the deceased.

However, he expressed hope that the matter would be resolved through government channels. "I firmly believe that under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, this issue will be resolved with compassion and sensitivity," he said.

Bhandari indicated he was prepared to personally appeal to the Home Minister and, if necessary, the Prime Minister, for clear guidelines directing the Bureau of Immigration to accept mortal remains based on NOCs alone.

The cases highlight broader challenges faced by the Indian diaspora when deaths occur abroad under difficult circumstances. Team Aid and affected families remain hopeful that swift government action will bring relief to those caught in similar situations.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs have not yet issued public statements on the matter. Team Aid can be contacted for repatriation assistance through their official channels.

