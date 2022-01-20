Indian, German Navy Chiefs discuss ways to boost cooperation

Published: January 20, 2022 05:02 PM

Chief of German Navy Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach called on Chief of Indian Navy Admiral R Hari Kumar at New Delhi on Thursday and discussed avenues to strengthen Navy to Navy cooperation and enhance interoperability.

Upon arrival, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach was welcomed with an impressive Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns.

Taking to Twitter, Spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, "VAdm Kay-Achim Schonbach, Chief of German Navy, called on Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS at New Delhi & discussed avenues to strengthen Navy to Navy cooperation & enhance interoperability On arrival VAdm Kay-Achim Schonbach was welcomed with an impressive Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns."

