Indian, German Navy Chiefs discuss ways to boost cooperation
By ANI | Published: January 20, 2022 05:02 PM2022-01-20T17:02:30+5:302022-01-20T17:10:18+5:30
Chief of German Navy Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach called on Chief of Indian Navy Admiral R Hari Kumar at New Delhi on Thursday and discussed avenues to strengthen Navy to Navy cooperation and enhance interoperability.
Upon arrival, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach was welcomed with an impressive Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns.
( With inputs from ANI )
