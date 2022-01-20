Indian, German Navy Chiefs discuss ways to boost cooperation

Chief of German Navy Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach called on Chief of Indian Navy Admiral R Hari Kumar at New Delhi on Thursday and discussed avenues to strengthen Navy to Navy cooperation and enhance interoperability.

Upon arrival, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach was welcomed with an impressive Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns.

( With inputs from ANI )

