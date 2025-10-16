Indian High Commission in Bangladesh commemorates 135th death anniversary of Fakir Lalon Shah

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 16 : To commemorate the 135th death anniversary of Fakir Lalon Shah, the High Commission of India, through the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre, organised a musical evening titled "Lalon Sandhya" on Thursday.

The program held at the Liberation War Museum Auditorium also paid rich tribute to the Queen of Lalon Geeti Farida Parveen. The event drew a distinguished gathering of artists, scholars, music lovers, young people, and individuals from all walks of life.

The program was dedicated to Fakir Lalon Shah, the mystic poet, philosopher, and humanist, who stands as one of the greatest symbols of the shared cultural and spiritual heritage of India and Bangladesh.

Born in present-day Kushtia (Bangladesh), Lalon's philosophy of harmony between all religions, his rejection of caste, class and ritualism, and his message of human unity echo the ideals of India's Bhakti and Sufi movement and Bengal's Baul tradition. His songs continue to be sung across both nations, reminding people of their intertwined histories and shared values of peace, tolerance, and inclusiveness.

The evening also paid musical tributes to Farida Parveen (1954-2024), the foremost proponent of Lalon songs and one of the most respected cultural icons of Bangladesh. Recipient of numerous honours, including the Ekushey Padak (1987) and Bangla Academy Literary Award (2019), her soulful renditions carried the mystic's timeless messages to audiences around the world.

In his inaugural address, High Commissioner Pranay Verma spoke about the enduring spiritual and cultural bond between India and Bangladesh, as reflected in the life and music of Fakir Lalon Shah. The High Commissioner noted that Lalon's philosophy of inclusion, harmony, compassion and humanity transcends national borders and continues to inspire both nations in their shared cultural journey.

Paying tribute to Farida Parveen, the High Commissioner remarked that her music bridged generations and nations, serving as a cultural bridge between India and Bangladesh through her performances at numerous festivals in both countries. High Commissioner noted that today's event was not just about remembrance, but also about celebrating the shared cultural heritage of Bangladesh and India.

The program began with musical tributes to Farida Parveen, evoking deep nostalgia and admiration for her unparalleled contribution to preserving and popularising the Lalon tradition.

This included the screening of her songs in Hindi, translated by the former High Commissioner of India, Muchkund Dubey; flute performance by her husband, Ekushey Padak winner Gazi Abdul Hakim; melodic recitals by her disciple Beauty; and choral renditions by the students of her school, Ocin Pakhi Cultural Academy.

The cultural segment featured captivating individual renditions by Chandana Majumdar and Kiran Chandra Roy, who are celebrated for preserving the Lalon tradition in contemporary Bangladesh. Tuntun Baul and his team from Kushtia mesmerised the audience with authentic Baul music.

Established author of Lalon Biswa Sangha, Abdel Mannan delivered an insightful speech on Lalon's teachings, philosophy, life and works and how their relevance has increased in today's world. The evening culminated in an energetic and modern performance by Band Lalon led by Sumi, highlighting how Lalon's message continues to evolve with the times.

Renowned actor Afzal Hossain served as the Master of Ceremonies, weaving together valuable strands of Lalon's life and messages throughout the varied performances of the evening.

The "Lalon Sandhya" served as a heartfelt homage to both Fakir Lalon Shah and Farida Parveen, while also celebrating the enduring cultural connection between Bangladesh and Indiaa bond rooted in shared traditions, language, music, and philosophy.

