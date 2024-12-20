Indian High Commission in Cyprus and UN Office honour General KS Thimayya

Nicosia [Cyprus], December 20 : The Indian High Commission in Cyprus along with the United Nations (UN) Office organised an event to honour India's most distinguished military leader, General KS Thimayya who passed away in 1965 in Nicosia while serving as the Force Commander of UN Cyprus.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Cyprus said, "@HCI_Nicosia, along with the @UN office in #Nicosia, organized an event at the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces in Cyprus (#UNFICYP) Memorial in Nicosia to honor India's most distinguished military leader, General K.S. Thimayya, who passed away in Nicosia, Cyprus, while serving as the Force Commander of @UN_CYPRUS on 18 December 1965."

The post added, "The event was attended by High Commissioner Shri Manish @ManishGIfs, #UNFICYP Force Commander Major General Erdenebat Batsuuri, Senior Advisor Aderemi Adekoya, and other senior officials from @HCI_Nicosia".

"A soldier par excellence, General Thimayya served as the Chief of the Indian Army from 1957 to 1961. The Republic of Cyprus, to honor his memory, renamed main road through Larnaca/Cyprus (East to West) to Gen Thimayya Road, and issued a commemorative stamp in his memory in 1966. General Thimayya's life is a testament to dedication, leadership, and unwavering service to humanity", the post mentioned.

India has played a key role in the UN Peacekeepers.

Most recently, Indian peacekeepers serving in Sudan were honoured with UN Medals for their contributions, spanning from vital road repair work to large-scale veterinary camps and flood mitigation measures.

Cyprus and India have warm and friendly ties.

The two countries share excellent relations and have common historical experiences - parameters like the fight for freedom against colonialism and the mutual adherence to global values of peace, democracy, human rights, peaceful resolution of disputes, and rule of law have brought people closer and solidified the foundation of a strong friendship between the two countries.

During his first visit to Cyprus, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar remarked that the India-Cyprus partnership is one of immense importance and rooted in shared values of democracy, diversity, pluralism, and respect for law.

He noted, "The strategic aspects of the relationship have gained a new meaning in recent years, reflected in our bilateral engagements".

