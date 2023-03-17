Indian, Korean Air Force interact at closure of multilateral air exercise Desert Flag

Dubai [UAE], March 17 : As the multilateral air exercise, Desert flag concluded on Friday, the Korean Air Force interacted with the members of the Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent, the official media coordination centre of IAF stated in a tweet.

The IAF participated with five LCA Tejas and two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, and the visitors were also given an overview of the supersonic combat aircraft, LCA Tejas.

"#DiplomatsInFlightSuits As #ExDesertFlag comes to a close, our partners from Korean Air Force interacted with the members of the #IAF contingent. The visitors were also given an overview of the LCA Tejas," the official Twitter handle of the media coordination centre of the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted.

Notably, the Indian Air Force contingent comprising 110 Air Warriors arrived at Al Dhafra airbase of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for participating in Exercise Desert Flag VIII, the official press release of the Ministry of Defence read.

The air exercise which took place from February 27 to March 17 was the first occasion when the LCA Tejas shall participate in an international flying exercise outside India.

Exercise Desert Flag is a multilateral air exercise in which Air Forces from UAE, France, Kuwait, Australia, the UK, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, the Republic of Korea, and the USA participated, according to the official release.

The aim of the exercise is to participate in diverse fighter engagements and learn from the best practices of various Air Forces.

